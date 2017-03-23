Consultant lauds mayor's efforts to c...

Consultant lauds mayor's efforts to curtail crime

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Police consultant K.B. Turner on Thursday threw his support behind Columbus Mayor Robert Smith and the city council's recent decisions to roll back the hours of businesses that are hot spots for crime. "I think it was really a good decision on the part of the city," Turner told The Dispatch after speaking at the Columbus Exchange Club's weekly meeting at the Lion Hills Center.

