Compelling mental image led author to...

Compelling mental image led author to 'Desperation Road'

Friday Mar 17

Around the time his 2013 novel, "Rivers," was released, Columbus resident Michael Farris Smith had an idea for another story. "I just liked the image of Maben and Annalee at the side of the road and everything they own is in a garbage bag," Smith said during a recent book signing at Reed's Gum Tree Bookstore in Tupelo.

