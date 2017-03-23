Company's coming: Pilgrimage homes pr...

Company's coming: Pilgrimage homes prepare to roll out the welcome -- ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Company's coming: Pilgrimage homes prepare to roll out the welcome -- and the tour's newest homeowners are adding a bit of a twist Homeowner Kathy Novotny guides helpers Vince Limmers, left, and Zack Asadi as they spruce up landscaping at Temple Heights in Columbus Tuesday. The 1837 landmark is one of 15 homes and gardens and two churches getting ready for visitors to the 77th annual Columbus Spring Pilgrimage March 30 through April 8. Kathy and Mark Novotny are the newest homeowners on the annual tour presented by the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation and Visit Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Columbus troubles. Mar 23 you right 4
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar 17 Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mar 4 Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,831,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC