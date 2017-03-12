Community Calendar for the week of March 12, 2017
Mark Kroos in concert -- First United Methodist Church presents this winner of Guitar Player Magazine's 2011 International Competition at 8 p.m. in the Columbus Arts Council's Rosenzweig Arts Center Omnova Theater at 501 Main St. No ticket needed; donations to FUMC Missions accepted at the door. "La Madame" -- Transylvania meets Southern gothic in screenings of "La Madame," a short independent film by Carlos Rosales of Columbus at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Rosenzweig Arts Center, 501 Main St., Columbus.
