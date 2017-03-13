Columbus pursuing state grant for new pedestrian trail
The city of Columbus is pursuing a grant for the opening phase of a walking trail planned to stretch from the Soccer Complex to Logan's Roadhouse on North 18th Avenue. City councilmen unanimously approved a resolution in support of the grant application during Tuesday's meeting, after approving the application for the grant itself in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 6
|justme
|77
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|'Stan the Man' retires
|Feb 19
|Wet Nude Cheeks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC