Columbus murder suspect found in Iowa

Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office out of Clinton, Iowa -- along with members of a U.S. Marshal's task force -- arrested 32-year-old Billy Kennedy in Clinton Friday on a murder warrant out of Columbus, according to authorities at the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. Kennedy was charged with murder in the February 2015 shooting of 41-year-old Carl Miller Jr. After being arrested in March 2015, Kennedy was released from the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

