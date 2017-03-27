Columbus man arrested for sexual batt...

Columbus man arrested for sexual battery on teenage boy

Starkville Daily News

A Columbus man arrested last week for sexual battery in Starkville is reported to have committed the act on a minor approximately 14-15 years old. Redacted court documents show Omar Sirdeek Moody, 35, did "unlawfully and willfully and feloniously engage in sexual penetration as defined in section 97-3-97, Mississippi Code Annotated ."

