City offers spring break activities for students
Spring break begins today for students throughout the Golden Triangle and while students, and school personnel, generally appreciate the time away from classes, the week-long break often gives way to the chorus, "There's nothing to do." The city of Columbus hopes to remedy that situation with four days of free activities designed to break that monotony.
