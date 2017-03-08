Challenge to councilman's residence falls flat
The Columbus municipal Democratic executive committee dismissed a complaint against incumbent Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones after the complainant, Gary Jefferson, failed to arrive in time for a Friday evening hearing. The four-person committee, comprised of chair Debora Holt, Melodie Stewart Cunningham, Joe Garrison and Carolyn Turner Karriem, ended the hearing at 5:05 p.m. without Jefferson in attendance.
