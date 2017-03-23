Bond denied for O-Kay Foods shooting suspect
Officers with the Columbus Police Department arrested Leronn Gregory, 25, of 608 Chestnut St., at his home Wednesday after he allegedly opened fire in O-Kay Foods on Seventh Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Two people went to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle with gunshot wounds, and one was later airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
