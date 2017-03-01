Ask Rufus: It was exactly 200 years ago
At the time of the division of the Mississippi Territory into Alabama and Mississippi on March 3, 1817, it was believed that the new state line would run along the Tombigbee River. That resulted in the towns of Cotton Gin Port and Columbus operating as towns in Alabama until 1821.
