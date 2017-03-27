Anne's Kitchen: Delving into a 'new' dish
Anne Freeze of Columbus recently made ossobuco for the first time and took a photo, above, of her results. She shares some thoughts about her process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyler Andrew Jones Ms Fire
|Wed
|Jonestrash101
|1
|Columbus troubles.
|Mar 23
|you right
|4
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC