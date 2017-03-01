Ability Works: Making candles, buildi...

Ability Works: Making candles, building hope

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Ability Works production manager Steve Newell, left, checks the work of client/worker Gary Baldwin as the latter applies labels to glass-encased candles. Baldwin is one of seven workers who are providing contract production work for Grassroots Natural Candle Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) 18 hr HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... 20 hr Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
News 'Stan the Man' retires Feb 19 Wet Nude Cheeks 1
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lowndes County was issued at March 05 at 12:00AM CST

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC