10th Unity Picnic set for Saturday
For the 10th year, city officials are welcoming the public to the Riverwalk on Saturday for the annual Mayor's Unity Picnic. The picnic, scheduled for 4-8 p.m., is a chance for the community to come together for a good time, said Mayor Robert Smith.
