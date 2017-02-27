YMCA hosts chaplain training

YMCA hosts chaplain training

Gale Yandell, Kate Borsig, and Kathy Burden visit between sessions of the International Fellowship of Chaplains course at the YMCA in downtown Columbus on Friday. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Gibson, Christian mission director for Frank P. Phillips YMCA in Columbus, said she was proud to see the week-long chaplain training offered by the International Fellowship of Chaplains received so well.

