Woods to workshop: A Columbus man's pastime results in antler art
In his free time, Dean Goodman of Columbus works in his shop where he uses antlers from hunts and shed antlers found in the woods to make custom knives as well as whistles and other items. He also makes legacy or keepsake knives with antlers that have been passed down from earlier generations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|14 hr
|Choices
|7
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a...
|Jan 27
|Tupelo Paper
|3
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Jan 18
|Grade A
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC