Water wisdom: Tuesday workshop to help well owners
North Mississippi homeowners with private wells will have two opportunities this week to learn how to improve the functionality of their drinking water sources. Private well owners can get their water screened for bacteria and can attend a Lowndes County workshop to learn how to better manage, operate and protect their private wells.
