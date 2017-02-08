Tuesday book launch herald's Smith's latest novel

Michael Farris Smith will sign first editions of his new novel, "Desperation Road," from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at a book launch at the Rosenzweig Arts Center at 501 Main St. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff A book launch Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Rosenzweig Arts Center celebrates the release of "Desperation Road," a new novel by Michael Farris Smith of Columbus. Published by Lee Boudreaux Books, a specialty fiction imprint with Little, Brown, the book is already a Barnes & Noble Discover Pick, an Indie Next Great Reads List selection, a Gold Dagger Award nominee in the UK and an Amazon Best Book selection.

