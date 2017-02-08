Tuesday book launch herald's Smith's latest novel
Michael Farris Smith will sign first editions of his new novel, "Desperation Road," from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at a book launch at the Rosenzweig Arts Center at 501 Main St. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff A book launch Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Rosenzweig Arts Center celebrates the release of "Desperation Road," a new novel by Michael Farris Smith of Columbus. Published by Lee Boudreaux Books, a specialty fiction imprint with Little, Brown, the book is already a Barnes & Noble Discover Pick, an Indie Next Great Reads List selection, a Gold Dagger Award nominee in the UK and an Amazon Best Book selection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a...
|Jan 27
|Tupelo Paper
|3
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Jan 18
|Grade A
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC