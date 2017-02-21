Trailblazers of integration: African ...

Trailblazers of integration: African Americans in area remember...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Starkville resident John Moore taught building and construction technology at Henderson High School, the all-black high school in Starkville, in the late 1960s at the beginning of racial integration in public schools. He later taught at Starkville High School, starting in 1972, just two years after city schools became fully integrated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... 57 min Reality 1
Apt rentals in cotton district 20 hr Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
News 'Stan the Man' retires Feb 19 Wet Nude Cheeks 1
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Feb 5 Jay 76
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC