The Sherman Business Report: Demolition in Columbus downtown
The Columbus Historic Commission recently approved demolition of a building located at 111 9th St. S., the former location of Columbus Accounting and Tax Service. The downtown location is being cleared by Bank First, 900 Main St., in order to open room for a parking lot expansion.
