Tae-Kion Reed didn't just commit to Ole Miss... he threw a Mississippi State hat across the room
Tae-Kion Reed, a three-star defensive tackle out of Columbus, Miss., wanted to make a statement with his announcement ceremony. Sure, he could just politely lift the Ole Miss cap off the table and place it on his head, but that wasn't enough .
