Suspects in armed robbery arrested
A man allegedly at the scene of a weekend shooting in Columbus has been arrested on multiple unrelated charges, including armed robbery and assault. Officers with the Columbus Police Department took DeAngelo Fisher, 34, of 408 Eighth Ave. N., into custody early Sunday morning, hours after a shooting near the intersection of 17th Street South and Bell Avenue sent one man to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a...
|Jan 27
|Tupelo Paper
|3
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Jan 18
|Grade A
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC