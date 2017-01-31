Suspects in armed robbery arrested

A man allegedly at the scene of a weekend shooting in Columbus has been arrested on multiple unrelated charges, including armed robbery and assault. Officers with the Columbus Police Department took DeAngelo Fisher, 34, of 408 Eighth Ave. N., into custody early Sunday morning, hours after a shooting near the intersection of 17th Street South and Bell Avenue sent one man to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo Saturday night.

