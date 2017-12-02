Roses and thorns 2/12/17
A rose to the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors and the city of Columbus for their decision to fund a long-awaited "Field of Dreams" sports facility. Golden Triangle Outdoors, a local group dedicated to providing recreation activities for disabled citizens has been working on the project for more than 10 years and while both the county and city have said previously they supported the effort, no funding had been provided until now.
