Ricky Ball Shooting: Paternity, heirs...

Ricky Ball Shooting: Paternity, heirship questioned in suits against Boykin

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

An attorney defending former Columbus police officer Canyon Boykin in a federal wrongful death lawsuit is questioning whether the plaintiff is actually the father of the deceased. A motion for dismissal Jackson-based attorney Jeffrey Reynolds filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Northern Mississippi in Aberdeen says Ricky Martin's paternity of Ricky Ball "has not been established or adjudicated" and therefore calls into question his standing as a claimant in the suit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Feb 5 Jay 76
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured Jan 28 Quality of Life 2
News Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a... Jan 27 Tupelo Paper 3
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc... Jan 18 Grade A 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC