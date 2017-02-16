Ricky Ball Shooting: Paternity, heirship questioned in suits against Boykin

An attorney defending former Columbus police officer Canyon Boykin in a federal wrongful death lawsuit is questioning whether the plaintiff is actually the father of the deceased. A motion for dismissal Jackson-based attorney Jeffrey Reynolds filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Northern Mississippi in Aberdeen says Ricky Martin's paternity of Ricky Ball "has not been established or adjudicated" and therefore calls into question his standing as a claimant in the suit.

