Our View: Joining forces to fight drug crimes makes perfect sense
Tuesday's decision by Columbus and Lowndes County governments to resume its joint drug task force is a positive step at an important time. Both the city council and the board of supervisors unanimously approved the decision to combine efforts to combat drug crimes, which are often associated with a variety of other serious offenses, including murders, assaults and robberies.
