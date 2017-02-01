Our View: For Columbus, craft brewery...

Our View: For Columbus, craft brewery bill day late and a dollar short

Read more: Commercial Dispatch

It appears Mississippi is well on its way to stepping into the 2tst Century with legislation that will allow a growth industry to take off moving through the Legislature. Tuesday, the Mississippi House approved, by a healthy 94-23 vote, a measure that would allow craft breweries in the state to sell up to 10 percent of their product on site.

Columbus, MS

