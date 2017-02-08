New Bush Library head finds 'dream job'
Patrick and Marissa Mordente spent last week in Columbus before embarking on another chapter of their lives. Patrick, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, will start on Monday as director of the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
