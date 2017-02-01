Mississippi State's picks up hometown talent on signing day
The 6-foot-1, 223-pounder is from Starkville High School, which is only a couple miles from Mississippi State's campus. He signed with the Bulldogs on Wednesday and should help solidify a defense that already has young stars in defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and linebacker Leo Lewis.
