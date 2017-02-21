JA Charity Ball ticket sales open Thursday
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Charity Ball ticket co-chairs Betsy Galloway, left, and Kayla Hatcher look at seating charts that will be available Thursday for patrons to select tables. Get tickets at the JA Hut in Columbus from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Photo by: Courtesy photo Tickets to the Junior Auxiliary of Columbus 2017 Charity Ball will be available Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Junior Auxiliary Hut at 1000 Park Circle, next to Lee Park in Columbus.
