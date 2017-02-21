Hainsey still optimistic about acquiring westbound air service
Three Delta Airlines flights to Atlanta depart daily from Golden Triangle Regional Airport. Director Mike Hainsey has not given up on efforts to add westbound American Airlines flights.
