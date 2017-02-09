Finding their voices: Founding member...

Finding their voices: Founding members of CMS girls' book club return as mentors

Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science students and Columbus natives Wrishija Roy, left, and Damare Baker, right, both 17, listen to Columbus Middle School student Henrietta Krogh, 13, talk about what she thought of the book "Sold" during a book club meeting Thursday in the middle school's library. Roy's parents are Jiben and Rota Roy; Baker is the daughter of Tamika Smith; and Henrietta is the daughter of Holly and Ross Whitwam, all of Columbus.

