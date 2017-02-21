Dead bald eagle found in Columbus appears to have been shot
A Facebook user posted a photo of a bald eagle found dead Monday in Columbus. A resident found the eagle on the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue North and brought it to city police headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Love Wins
|2
|'Stan the Man' retires
|Feb 19
|Wet Nude Cheeks
|1
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a...
|Jan 27
|Tupelo Paper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC