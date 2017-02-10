DAR donation made to Lowndes County history
Bernard Romans DAR members, from left, Kay Box, Alice Lancaster, Teleah Carter, Jane Smith and Pam Bullock look over chapter records donated recently to the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library Archives. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff A minute book from the early 1940s reveals some of the local chapter's history.
