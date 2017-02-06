County to fund city parks annually after CLRA split
Lowndes County supervisors will ask the Mississippi legislature to approve authorization for the county to give up to $350,000 annually to its municipalities for parks and recreation. During Monday's meeting, board president Harry Sanders suggested the county could allocate $250,000 to Columbus to help support the city's recreation efforts, $50,000 to the Field of Dreams -- a proposed special-needs accessible sports facility planned for Propst Park -- and a combined $50,000 for recreation in Caledonia, Crawford and Artesia.
