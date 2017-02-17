Consultant brings fresh eyes to short...

Consultant brings fresh eyes to short-staffed CPD

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Columbus Police Department consultant K.B. Turner speaks with community members at Sim Scott Community Center in Columbus on Feb. 13. He is amid a six-month contract evaluating CPD. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff The Columbus native and chair of the University of Memphis Criminology and Criminal Justice Department grew up in north Columbus dreaming of being a police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Stan the Man' retires Sun Wet Nude Cheeks 1
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Feb 5 Jay 76
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured Jan 28 Quality of Life 2
News Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a... Jan 27 Tupelo Paper 3
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan '17 OMG 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC