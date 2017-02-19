Community Calendar for the week of February 19, 2017
Sundays at the Center -- The West Point/Clay County Arts Council hosts Mississippi University for Women choral groups at 2 p.m. at the Louise Campbell Center for the Arts, 235 Commerce St., West Point. Black history event -- A Black History Month celelebration at 7:30 p.m. at Mississippi University for Women's Poindexter Hall features the jazz ensemble and readings by students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Stan the Man' retires
|4 hr
|Wet Nude Cheeks
|1
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a...
|Jan 27
|Tupelo Paper
|3
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC