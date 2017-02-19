Community Calendar for the week of Fe...

Community Calendar for the week of February 19, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Sundays at the Center -- The West Point/Clay County Arts Council hosts Mississippi University for Women choral groups at 2 p.m. at the Louise Campbell Center for the Arts, 235 Commerce St., West Point. Black history event -- A Black History Month celelebration at 7:30 p.m. at Mississippi University for Women's Poindexter Hall features the jazz ensemble and readings by students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Stan the Man' retires 4 hr Wet Nude Cheeks 1
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Feb 5 Jay 76
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured Jan 28 Quality of Life 2
News Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a... Jan 27 Tupelo Paper 3
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,002,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC