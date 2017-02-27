Columbus Exchange Club selects its ACEs
Columbus Exchange Club's Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Awards winners are, from left: Darius Hendrix, 17, son of Krashaun and Darrell Hendrix of New Hope High School; LaShon Webb, 17, son of LaShon Webb and Tongelia Palacio of Columbus High School; William Ayers, 17, son of Angie and Jim Ayers of Caledonia High School; and Jose Perez, 20, son of foster parents Charlie and Angie Harper and Joselito Perez, of Heritage Academy. Three other winners, not pictured, are Greg Billingsley of Mississippi school for Mathematics and Science, Logan McMullin of Victory Christian and DeShunte Dickerson of West Lowndes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mon
|Reality
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|'Stan the Man' retires
|Feb 19
|Wet Nude Cheeks
|1
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC