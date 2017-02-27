Columbus Exchange Club selects its ACEs

Columbus Exchange Club selects its ACEs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Columbus Exchange Club's Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Awards winners are, from left: Darius Hendrix, 17, son of Krashaun and Darrell Hendrix of New Hope High School; LaShon Webb, 17, son of LaShon Webb and Tongelia Palacio of Columbus High School; William Ayers, 17, son of Angie and Jim Ayers of Caledonia High School; and Jose Perez, 20, son of foster parents Charlie and Angie Harper and Joselito Perez, of Heritage Academy. Three other winners, not pictured, are Greg Billingsley of Mississippi school for Mathematics and Science, Logan McMullin of Victory Christian and DeShunte Dickerson of West Lowndes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mon Reality 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
News 'Stan the Man' retires Feb 19 Wet Nude Cheeks 1
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Feb 5 Jay 76
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC