Columbus Exchange Club selects its ACEs

Columbus Exchange Club's Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Awards winners are, from left: Darius Hendrix, 17, son of Krashaun and Darrell Hendrix of New Hope High School; LaShon Webb, 17, son of LaShon Webb and Tongelia Palacio of Columbus High School; William Ayers, 17, son of Angie and Jim Ayers of Caledonia High School; and Jose Perez, 20, son of foster parents Charlie and Angie Harper and Joselito Perez, of Heritage Academy. Three other winners, not pictured, are Greg Billingsley of Mississippi school for Mathematics and Science, Logan McMullin of Victory Christian and DeShunte Dickerson of West Lowndes.

