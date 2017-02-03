Columbus artist goes viral: empowers women
A Golden Triangle artist has been in the national spotlight after a sign she created for the recent women's marches went viral. Hayley Gilmore, a Columbus native and 2008 fine arts graduate of the Mississippi University for Women, created a design that she planned to carry at the Jackson Women's March, putting the sign on her website for other individuals to download.
