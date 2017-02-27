Chism cries foul on Senate BP money bill
A local state representative is raising concerns about a bill that would channel payments from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement to a fund for projects on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Senate Bill 2634 passed unanimously through the Senate, without debate, in early February.
