Carpenter named MBJ Business Woman of the Year
Nancy Carpenter, executive director for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau, was named Mississippi's Business Woman of the Year for 2017 on Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal. Carpenter emerged from a field of 10 finalists to claim the award during an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured
|Jan 28
|Quality of Life
|2
|Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a...
|Jan 27
|Tupelo Paper
|3
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Jan '17
|Grade A
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC