Carpenter named MBJ Business Woman of...

Carpenter named MBJ Business Woman of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Nancy Carpenter, executive director for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau, was named Mississippi's Business Woman of the Year for 2017 on Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal. Carpenter emerged from a field of 10 finalists to claim the award during an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Feb 5 Jay 76
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured Jan 28 Quality of Life 2
News Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a... Jan 27 Tupelo Paper 3
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc... Jan '17 Grade A 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC