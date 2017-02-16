Buffalo Wild Wings shooter pleads guilty
A Columbus woman accused in the 2014 shooting death of a Buffalo Wild Wings employee will spend up to the next 40 years in prison. Tarkesha Carter, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in Lowndes County Circuit Court for killing 27-year-old Brittany Foster in the restaurant's parking lot on Highway 45. The court dropped five aggravated assault charges associated with the incident as part of the plea deal, District Attorney Scott Colom said.
