Accused Noxubee jailer still employed
A woman employed as a jailer at the Noxubee County Jail is still at work days after being arrested in Columbus for misdemeanor shoplifting. Officers with the Columbus Police Department arrested Tabatha Lott, 38, of 7739 Macon Lynn Creek Road in Macon, Sunday night after she allegedly took less than $500 worth of products from Belk department store on Highway 45, City Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said.
