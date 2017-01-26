Two arrested in weekend robbery, car chase
Columbus residents Eltoro Harris, 35, and Quareantae Miller, 16, are both in custody and awaiting formal charges after an early Sunday morning armed robbery that was followed by a possibly related car chase. Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to a call about an armed robbery at a home on Lyford Drive at about 3:40 a.m., according to a press release from the CPD.
