Trucks hauling parts of KiOR facility will travel through West Point
Trucks hauling pieces of the KiOR facility from Columbus will travel through West Point on Tuesday morning. Chief Administrative Officer Randy Jones said to expect heavy traffic on Highway 45 from around 10:30 until 11:30 a.m., because the trucks will take up both lanes of traffic and vehicles will have to pull off the road in order for the trucks to pass through.
Columbus Discussions
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Jan 18
|Grade A
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
