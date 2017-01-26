Traveling tea brewer to give away free cups of tea in Columbus
A traveling tea brewer who gives tea to people for free will be parked in front of the Rosenzweig Arts Center on Main Street on Friday, giving away cups of tea and stories for anyone who asks. Washington native Guisepi Spadafora has been traveling the country for 11 years making tea and giving it to people out of his bus.
