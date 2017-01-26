The Sherman Business Report: Party an...

The Sherman Business Report: Party and Paper moves to Main Street

Another change has come to Main Street in Columbus this week, as Party and Paper, previously on Fifth Street, relocated. Party and Paper's owner, Susan Mackay, once owned a strip of storefronts on South Fifth Street, across from the Princess Theater.

