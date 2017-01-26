The Sherman Business Report: Party and Paper moves to Main Street
Another change has come to Main Street in Columbus this week, as Party and Paper, previously on Fifth Street, relocated. Party and Paper's owner, Susan Mackay, once owned a strip of storefronts on South Fifth Street, across from the Princess Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a...
|5 hr
|Mississippi
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Jan 18
|Grade A
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC