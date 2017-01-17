'Simply Streisand' to feature the music of Barbra Streisand
Carla Delvillaggio will perform in "Simply Streisand" at Rent Auditorium at 8 p.m. Feb. 11. Photo by: Courtesy photo "Simply Streisand," the music of Barbra Streisand, will be featured at the Leslie Farrell Threadgill Lecture and Artist Series set for Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. The performance, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Rent Auditorium on the campus of Mississippi University for Women. A ticket is required to attend the event.
