'Simply Streisand' to feature the mus...

'Simply Streisand' to feature the music of Barbra Streisand

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Carla Delvillaggio will perform in "Simply Streisand" at Rent Auditorium at 8 p.m. Feb. 11. Photo by: Courtesy photo "Simply Streisand," the music of Barbra Streisand, will be featured at the Leslie Farrell Threadgill Lecture and Artist Series set for Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. The performance, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Rent Auditorium on the campus of Mississippi University for Women. A ticket is required to attend the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc... Jan 18 Grade A 2
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan 16 Economy Development 8
News Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill Jan 15 Rod Knox 2
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... Jan 15 Economy 4
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... Dec 25 Enough 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lowndes County was issued at January 23 at 11:41AM CST

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,405 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC