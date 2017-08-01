Roses and thorns: 1/8/17
Roses and thorns: Edwina Williams, aka Mother Goose, visits with an admirer Saturday night at the Trotter Convention Center during "Goose's Grand Gala," the final event of a year-long celebration of Williams' life and contribution to the children of the city of Columbus. Organizers announced Saturday evening the year-long fundraiser has exceeded its $100,000 goal, which will fund an endowment to the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library where "Goose" has entertained and inspired children for 30 years through "Storytime with Mother Goose" and her many public appearances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Mon
|The Stealth
|4
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec '16
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec '16
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec '16
|Breakn inta jail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC