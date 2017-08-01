Roses and thorns: 1/8/17

Roses and thorns: Edwina Williams, aka Mother Goose, visits with an admirer Saturday night at the Trotter Convention Center during "Goose's Grand Gala," the final event of a year-long celebration of Williams' life and contribution to the children of the city of Columbus. Organizers announced Saturday evening the year-long fundraiser has exceeded its $100,000 goal, which will fund an endowment to the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library where "Goose" has entertained and inspired children for 30 years through "Storytime with Mother Goose" and her many public appearances.

