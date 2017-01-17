Roses and thorns: 1/22/17
A rose to all those who participated in Martin Luther King events staged throughout the Golden Triangle this past week. From coat drives to packing lunches for Loaves and Fishes and many other MLK Day of Service events to programs at The Mill at MSU in Starkville and the Trotter Center in Columbus, residents had a chance to listen, learn and act, all in honor of the legacy of King, whose fight for justice is far from finished and now relies on all people of good faith, regardless of color, to advance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Fri
|OMG
|1
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|Jan 18
|Grade A
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Jan 15
|Economy
|4
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC