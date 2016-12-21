Photos: New year, new babies
Scarlett Jocelyn Farmer, born at 3:23 p.m. Sunday, was the first baby delivered in 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long at birth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Dec 28
|Starkville Citizens
|18
|Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ...
|Dec 25
|Enough
|1
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Dec 10
|Simple Okie
|474
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
|Supervisors talk future of area infrastructure,...
|Dec 2
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Jason Williams
|Dec '16
|Breakn inta jail
|1
|Clay County native, veteran starting organic ca...
|Dec '16
|MARY W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC